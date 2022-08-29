The Presidency has announced that the Commissioner of Customs, Col Kwadwo Damoah has been relieved of his duties

He has been directed to hand over his office to Acting Deputy Commissioner Seidu Iddisah

Col Damoah's dismissal follows an investigative report by the Special Prosecutor that cited him in an elaborative scheme to under-declare the tax liabilities of Labianca Company Ltd

The statement said Mr Iddisah would act as the Commissioner of Customs Division pending substantive appointment.

The change is to take effect from Friday, August 26, 2022.

Also, state-owned Daily Graphic reports that Deputy Customs Commissioner, Adu Kyei, has been transferred to the Finance Ministry.

The statement signed by Secretary to the President was dated Friday, August 26, 2022.

Colonel Damoah’s Name Pops Up In National Security Operation That Busted Cargo Trucks

YEN.com.gh reported in a previous story that a leaked letter has revealed that senior officials of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) aided huge cargo trucks to under-declare goods and evade taxes in 2021.

One of the GRA bosses cited for possible underhand dealings is Col. Kwadwo Damoah.

Col. Damoah has been in the news recently for taking on the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, for implicating his office in alleged corruption activities involving Labianca Company Limited.

Customs Boss Slams “Small Boy” Special Prosecutor Over Labianca Report, Says “God Is On My Side”

The special prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, cited a member of the Council of State, Eunice Asomah-Hinneh, for allegedly cheating the state on import taxes with the help of Col Damoah’s office.

The claims by the prosecutor struck a nerve in Col Damoah, who said he was convinced that Mr Agyebeng was scheming to bring him down.

"God is always on my side. Before that report came, the [Special Prosecutor] had made a comment to some people who had come to tell me, he [Special Prosecutor] was going to publish that will discredit me…" he retorted.

Source: YEN.com.gh