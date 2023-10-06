A Chinese gold mining company operating in Ghana has disclosed that it is finalising negotiations with the government for the construction of an airport in the Upper East Region

A Chinese mining firm operating in Ghana has unveiled plans to build an airport in the mostly deprived Upper East Region of Ghana.

Cardinal Namdini Mining Ltd, which is a subsidiary of Shandong Gold, has said the bold project will boost business operations in the region and improve economic activities.

Cardinal first proposed constructing an airstrip for its exclusive use in the Talensi District, where gold production is due in Q4 2024.

However, the government, through the transport ministry, convinced the company to construct an airport because the region lacks the critical facility.

Cardinal Namdini project manager Steve Ofori-Asamoah said the airstrip they had wanted to construct was to facilitate the transportation of employees of the company outside the region and to transport bullion.

He said the project would start immediately after negotiations with the government are completed.

Tamale Airport given international status

In a separate story, the second phase of the Tamale International Airport has been commissioned by Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.

The expansion project cost $70 million and was facilitated by the UK-Ghana Business Council.

Vice President Bawumia said the development of the airport will boost Tamale as a business hub.

IMF says Ghana's economy showing signs of stabilisation

In other news, the IMF has scored high marks for Ghana's economic recovery, noting that the economy is showing signs of stabilisation.

In the report released on October 6, 2023, the IMF said Ghana's economic growth in 2023 has proven more resilient than initially envisaged.

These assessments were contained in an IMF staff report that was informed by meetings with the finance minister, the BoG and the vice president.

Ghana's first lithium mine to be completed in 2024

YEN.com.gh has also reported that an international mining firm, Atlantic Lithium, is gearing up to set up in Ghana by the Third Quarter of 2024.

The mining firm has said production will start in 2025 and expects at least 365,000 tonnes of production per year.

Atlantic Lithium's Ewoyaa project in the Central Region is expected to produce the silvery, soft metal for at least 12 years.

