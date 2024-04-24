Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife have gone to see Pope Francis, head of the Catholic Church, at the Vatican

The Pope and the Vice President discussed Ghana's political and socio-economic situation as well as other international issued

Following their cordial conversation, the Pope prayed for Ghana and its leadership

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has been to see the head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis, on an official trip to the Vatican State.

According to the Holy See Press Office, Dr Bawumia, accompanied by his wife and a small entourage, was received in a small study of the Vatican’s Paul VI Hall on Wednesday, April 24, before the Pope’s General Audience in St Peter’s Square.

Dr Bawumia met the Pope on Wednesday, April 24. Source: Dr Mahamudu Bawumia (Facebook)

Source: Facebook

In a statement on his Facebook page, Dr Bawumia noted that the meeting offered him the opportunity to discuss several national and global issues with Pope Francis.

He noted that his conversation with the Pope strengthened Ghana’s longstanding relationship with the Vatican State and the Pope.

He presented the Pope with a rich pink-hued Kente as a souvenir from Ghana.

The Vice President said thePope for Ghana and its leadership.

Dr Bawumia also met with Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Vatican’s Secretary for Relations with States and International Organisations, with whom he had cordial talks.

The conversation centred on some aspects of Ghana’s political and socio-economic situation and focused mainly on fostering collaboration between the two states in the fields of education and healthcare.

The conversation also centred on broader topics, such as the ongoing instability in the West African subregion, the Gulf of Guinea, and other international matters.

The Vice President later strolled around the Vatican with Cardinal Peter Appiah Turkson.

Pope Francis meets Akufo-Addo

Last year, Pope Francis warmly welcomed President Akufo-Addo during their meeting at the study of the Paul VI Hall in Vatican City on Saturday, July 22.

Following their conversation, President Akufo-Addo also met with Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin and Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher to discuss the positive relations between Vatican City and Ghana.

According to Vaticannews.va, the focus of their discussions centred around enhancing collaboration between the Catholic Church and Ghana, particularly in the areas of education and healthcare.

Pope Francis condemns criminalisation of homosexuality

YEN.com.gh reported that the leader of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis, has condemned the criminalisation of homosexuality.

The Pope had just concluded a visit to South Sudan when he said that LGBTQ+ people were children of God and it was a sin to criminalise them.

Conservative Catholics have historically criticised Francis for being ambiguous about sexual morality.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh