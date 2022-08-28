The International Monetary Fund (IMF) says the agency is ready to help Ghana stabilise its crippling economy

The Chair and Managing Director, Kristalina Georgieva, said the Fund will help lay the foundation for stronger growth targeting the most vulnerable

Georgieva's statement follows recent talks relating to the country's economy with the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

The Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, has assured of the agency's readiness to help Ghana stabilise the economy.

Georgieva said the Fund will help lay the ground for stronger growth targeting the most vulnerable amid the country's economic doldrums.

''Constructive meeting w/ Finance Minister Ofori-Atta & his team on Ghana’s economic challenges and the way forward.

IMF reiterates readiness to help Ghana stabilise its economy. Photo credit: @KGeorgieva

Source: Twitter

''We are ready to do our part to help the authorities stabilize the economy, lay the ground for stronger growth & help the most vulnerable,'' she said in a tweet.

Georgieva's comments follow recent talks relating to the nation's economy with the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

