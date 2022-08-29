Fresh details are emerging after Sunday's lion attack, which led to the death of a middle-aged man

The Accra Zoo was on Monday, August 29, 2022, closed down to allow for more investigations into the death of the intruder

The Forestry Commission has also launched an investigation into the mystery behind the mauling of the intruder

The Accra Zoo has been shut down temporarily to enable officials to investigate the death of a middle-aged man on Sunday, August 28, 2022.

The Forestry Commission, which announced the shutting down of the Zoo, said it had been left baffled by the mystery behind the attack of the man in the lions' cage.

The intruder, whose motive is yet to be ascertained, allegedly strayed into the lions' enclosure before meeting his untimely demise.

Even though some believe he entered the lion's den to steal one of its cubs before being violently attacked, the Forestry Commission says the incident has confused them.

Speaking to Accra-based Citi News, Head of Corporate Affairs at the Forestry Commission, Joyce Ofori Kwafo, provided fresh details of the Sunday afternoon incident.

According to her, the man's lifeless body was discovered after routine checks by a staff of the Accra Zoo.

"He did not use the right means to enter the Zoo. The Zoo is situated in the Achimota Forest. Whenever we get tourists, we assign tour guides to them. The cages of the lions are a bit far away from where the rest of the animals are. The idea is to give the lions something close to their natural habitat."

