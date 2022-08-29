An unidentified man was killed at the Accra Zoo after he strayed into the lion's den on Sunday afternoon

Police have begun investigations to unravel the mystery surrounding the circumstances leading to the intruder entering the lions' enclosure

Officials have confirmed that the pack of lions remain secured in their enclosure

Officials of the Ghana Police Service have launched investigations into an incident involving a pack of lions attacking and killing an unidentified middle-aged man.

The intruder, whose motive is yet to be ascertained, allegedly strayed into the lions' enclosure on Sunday, August 28, 2022, before meeting his untimely demise.

Man killed by lion at Accra Zoo Image credit: Forestry Commission Ghana/ Getty Images

Source: Facebook

Some believe he entered the lion's den in an attempt to steal the cub when he was violently attacked.

However, the Forestry Commission has not confirmed or denied that claim except to say in a statement that the deceased lost his life after being attacked within the enclosure's inner fencing.

The statement signed by the Chief Executive of the Commission, John Allotey, also added that officials had successfully coaxed the lions into a secure zoo perimeter.

The Sunday incident threw residents in and around the Accra Zoo into fear and apprehension after word got out that one of the lions had escaped from the facility.

"Accra Zoo authorities successfully coaxed the lions into a secure hold and invited the Achimota Police to convey the body and commence investigations. We wish to confirm that the lion, the lioness and the two (2) cubs remain secured in their enclosure at the Accra Zoo. Forestry Commission wishes to assure the general public that no lion has escaped from the Accra Zoo," the statement assured the public.

