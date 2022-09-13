A young man is in the grips of the police for spending an amount of money mistakenly credited to his account by a bank

Felix Akakpo refused to refund the money when he was contacted, saying that the money was a gift from God

But after he was dragged to court, he was sentenced to pay a fine of GH¢1,800 in default, serve a 20-day jail term, and ordered to pay the money to the bank

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A young unemployed man did not waste time when GH¢17,812 was mistakenly credited to his bank but went ahead to withdraw and spend it, claiming it was a divine gift.

Twenty-one-year-old Felix Kwame Akakpo refused to refund the money when the bank contacted him, insisting that the “money was a gift from God.”

But the bank did not relent. UBA Bank Ghana Limited involved the police, and Felix was soon dragged to the Accra Circuit Court to argue his case.

Ghana cedis notes and police. Source: UGC.

Source: UGC

According to a report by the Ghana News Agency, on April 26, 2022, a UBA banker mistakenly credited Felix's Fidelity Bank account with GH¢17,812.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

But after a few days, the teller detected the error and contacted him, but he simply refused to return the money.

Police arrested him and took him to court. He admitted to accepting the money in court but refused to disclose he spent it.

The circuit court, presided over by Mrs. Evelyn Asamoah, was lenient with Felix since he was a first offender.

After admitting that the decision to withdraw the money and spend it was wrong, he promised the court that his family was willing to assist him in refunding the money to the bank.

The court sentenced him to pay a fine of GH¢1,800 in default and serve a 20-day jail term.

The court also ordered Felix to find a suitable arrangement to refund all the money mistakenly credited to his account.

Woman Bags $7.2 Million After Crypto.com Makes an Expensive Error

YEN.com.gh reported in a similar story that an employee of Crpyto.com punched in the incorrect account number and transferred $7.2 million to Australian woman Thevamanogari Manivel.

These details emerged in a lawsuit between the cryptocurrency platform and Thevamanogari Manivel in front of the Supreme Court of Victoria in Australia, the Washing Post reports.

Manivel was supposed to receive $68, but the whopping amount was transferred.

She bought a mansion for her sister and transferred hundreds of thousands of dollars to her daughter. The Supreme court has subsequently frozen her bank account.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh