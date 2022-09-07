One of two seized excavators that were alleged to have gone missing from police custody has been found

The Chronicle newspaper alleged that although the excavators were kept with the police for their use in illegal mining, police failed to keep them safely

Police then vowed to look for the missing heavy-duty machines after dismissing the allegations by DCE for the area

Police have disclosed that after days of intelligence operations, on September 6, 2022, their men retrieved one of the excavators that were reported missing from Ellembelle.

According to a short statement on their Facebook page, police said a team of operations and intelligence officers working day and night discovered the missing excavator.

It was discovered several kilometres into a forest within the Ellembelle District, police said.

Police posted these photos with the notice that the excavator has been found. Source: Facebook/@GhPoliceService

“While the team of police officers were escorting the excavator to Takoradi, at the Axim Junction, the DCE of Ellembelle, Mr Kwasi Bonzo, organised and led some thugs to attack the police and obstruct the operation. The DCE and three others were therefore arrested accordingly.

“Investigation continues to recover the other excavator and arrest all those behind it to face justice,” police said.

Excavators Missing In Police Custody

The Chronicle reported in a previous story that two excavators seized by security forces because they were being used for illegal mining had gone missing in police custody.

But police swiftly moved in to deny the story by the newspaper, denying ever taking charge of the excavators from the DCE, Mr Bonzo.

They promised to look into the allegation and find the missing heavy duty equipment.

