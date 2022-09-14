There was drama in court when one of Aisha Huang's accomplices fainted while facing trial

She was then quickly rushed out of the packed courtroom and into a waiting vehicle by police

The female accomplice fainted just minutes before the court announced its decision on a bail application by her lawyer

Aisha Huang and her three accomplices are facing trial for illegal mining and illegally buying and selling gold

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

One of the three Chinese accomplices of notorious illegal miner, Aisha Huang, fainted during trial, and just minutes before the judge denied a bail request.

The identity of her accomplice who fainted is not yet clear, but her three accomplices have been identified as follows: Johng Li Hua, Huang Jei and Huaid Hun.

The accused person was quickly rushed into a waiting vehicle. Source: UGC/Daily Graphic

Source: UGC

The accused who fainted, a lady, arrived at the Accra Circuit Court in a black T-shirt and pale blue jeans.

Reports indicate moments before the judge would deliver his ruling on a bail request by lawyer for the accused persons, the lady in the black T-shirt collapsed in the docket.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

She was then rushed out of the packed court room into a waiting SUV parked outside the court.

Aisha Huang and her three Chinese accomplices are facing trial for mining illegally (without the appropriate licence) and buying and selling precious minerals illegally.

Aisha Huang: Kojo Oppong Nkrumah Defends Akufo-Addo’s Gaffe On Illegal Mining 'Queen'

YEN.com.gh has reported in a previous story that Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has defended comments by President Nana Akufo-Addo on notorious Chinese illegal miner, Aisha Huang.

Aisha Huang’s re-arrest earlier this year has triggered a huge national debate because she was found to be still engaged in destructive illegal mining practices that triggered her deportation from Ghana in 2018.

It emerged in court after her re-arrest that after she was driven out from Ghana, she returned into the country through an unapproved route via Togo on Ghana's border to the east.

Because she was not charged for her crimes in 2018, many people blamed Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo-Maafo, for pushing for her to be deported without charges.

The Chinese national’s re-arrest also triggered concerns whether she was really deported from the country the first time.

Touching on the matter during an interview on a radio programme in the Volta Region on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, the president stated that he was not sure if the illegal miner was deported or she fled.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh