An old video of veteran journalist, Kweku Baako, citing reasons for Aisha Huang's seeming power has re-emerged online

He said Aisha Huang seems untouchable because she has explicit videos of some powerful politicians in her possession

He said the notorious illegal mining queen and a few other Chinese ladies may not have started off in Ghana as illegal miners but later went into the area after filming her encounters with the big men

A 2017 video in which Abdul Malik Kweku Baako explains the reason notorious illegal mining Chinese lady Aisha Huang seems so powerful has emerged online.

The Editor-In-Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper said Aisha Huang seems untouchable because she has explicit videos of some powerful politicians in her possession.

Veteran journalist Abdul Malik Kweku Baako, who made the claim some five years ago, said the videos capture the unnamed politicians and people of influence in a compromising situation.

Aisha Huang (R) and Kwaku Baako. Source: UGC/ Joy News

Source: UGC

Kweku Baako disclosed on current affairs programme, Newsfile, in 2017, during a discussion on illegal mining in Ghana, that Aisha Huang, who in early September 2022, was re-arrested with another ID bearing the name Huang En had close ties with big men.

He said the lady, who has been described by people in the mining business as ruthless, may even be using the secret videos to blackmail big men.

The Editor-In-Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper said that Aisha Huang was detained three times under the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government.

"She's got connections, from my checks, also in this administration. She appears to be a very smooth operative. She's built a network across the political divide, her agents placed in state institutions; and she's able to wriggle herself out of danger or trouble anytime she's touched," Kweku Baako said.

He said Aisha Huang may not have started off in Ghana as an illegal miner but later went into the area after filming her encounters with the big men.

YEN.com.gh reported in a previous story that President Nana Akufo-Addo has admitted that he is unsure if the infamous illegal gold mining Chinese woman, Aisha Huang, was deported from Ghana in 2018.

The president told a Ho-based radio station on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, as part of his tour of the Volta Region, that he was against the illegal and disastrous mining activities (aka galamsey) by Aisha Huang and said he was in support of her prosecution.

“I’m not still sure whether she was in fact deported. Or whether she fled the country the first time and has now come back. There still seems to be some uncertainty about it. But whichever way it is, she’s become the sort of nickname for all that galamsey represents,” he admitted.

Source: YEN.com.gh