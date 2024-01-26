A police officer has died during an accident while on a purported anti-illegal mining operation in the Aowin Municipality

A police constable, Prince Amoah, died last Tuesday, January 23, 2024 after the police vehicle he was onboard fell into an illegal mining pit.

Amoah was part of a reported anti-galamsey operation when the accident occurred at Enchi-Kwawu in the Aowin Municipality of the Western North Region.

Police constable Prince Amoah. Source: Daily Guide

According to reports, his team was trying to apprehend some illegal miners at Kwawu.

The car was passing on a wooden bridge when it collapsed and plunged them into the mining pit filled with water.

Four other policemen in the vehicle were injured and sent to the Samreboi Government Hospital for treatment.

Residents in the area said this was the second time a police vehicle has fallen into a pit at a galamsey site in the area.

2 found dead after illegal mining pit collapses in Ghana

Two persons died in a mining pit at Ataase in the Amenfi East Municipality of the Western Region.

The male and female victims were working in the pit when it caved in on Sunday, January 15, 2024.

There have been images from the site showing an excavator retrieving the dead bodies from the pit.

Illegal miners attack soldier

YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that illegal miners attacked an anti-galamsey taskforce patroling illegal mining sites in the Eastern Region, severely injuring the task force's commander.

Patrick Don-Chebe, the commander, was fighting for his life at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra after being shot in the abdomen.

The Kyebi Police Command has investigated the matter as the commander battles for his life.

