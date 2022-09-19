Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the distinguished Asantehene, per official reports from Manhyia has decided against attending Queen Elizabeth's funeral

The King was invited to the Queen's funeral, scheduled for Monday, September 19, and the official invitation letter caused a frenzy on social media

The King's decision not to attend the funeral has come as a surprise to many social media users as they dropped interesting reactions

Distinguished King of the Ashanti Kingdom, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, will reportedly not attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

Otumfuo was invited by King Charles III some days ago to the funeral, which was scheduled for Monday, September 19.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, King Charles, Queen Elizabeth Source: The Asante Nation

Per reports from Manhyia in the late hours of September 18, Otumfuo decided against attending the monarch's funeral for reasons undisclosed. Per further reports, the king communicated his unavailability to King Charles III via phone call.

Queen Elizabeth II, who passed on Thursday, September 8, 2022, had a good relationship with the Asante King and was the only African King invited to the event.

Many social media users found the invitation honorary as they felt it showed the respect Otumfuo commands. His decision not to attend the event, however, has been met with mixed reactions. YEN.com.gh has compiled some interesting comments from folks.

Otumfuo's Decision Stirs Reactions

KingofGhana2 made a hilarious comment

My king dey flex chale. Nana flex The Ga chief is dying to go there Something that my king doesn’t want to go .The Ga chief and Togbe Afede can come and bid for the invitation

benchaped gave his opinion:

This same king even honors book invitations and you believ he would dishonor the funeral of A whole queen Elizabeth. U must be crazy.

hearttooclean wrote:

As some Kings dey get invitation and refuse to go, some too dey beg for invitations. The difference is clear

In a related story, Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is expected to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday after receiving an official invitation.

The invitation which surfaced online has sparked massive reactions on social media about Otumfuo's stature among world leaders.

But Otumfuo has always played in the leagues and YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the international events he has attended in the past.

