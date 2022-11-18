Peter Bawuah, a young Ghanaian man from Techimantia in the Ahafo Region has moved from grass to grace

The KNUST graduate who used to sleep outside, sell coconut and hustle has won a scholarship and traveled to Canada

Peter now serves as the Graduate Student Representative at the University of Windstor, Ontario

Peter Bawuah, a Political Science graduate of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology has become a representation of what it means to move from grass to grace.

On his TikTok handle, Peter shared a video that shows how he had been struggling in his village Techimantia and on the streets as a coconut seller before winning a scholarship to Canada.

He tells YEN.com.gh that beyond just making it into the University of Windstor, Ontario, he has also been appointed as the Graduate Student Representative, which is an enviable feat in the school.

Photos of Peter Bawuah, the Ghanaian boy who won scholarship to Canada Photo credit: @peterbawuah/Tiktok

Source: UGC

"In fact, I contested for Graduate Student Representative, we were 4 and I was the only African. But these white people voted for me. In this position, only a few Africans have won it. I was once hopeless, I used to sleep outside. But God has changed my story," he said.

How Peter Bawuah's story was received online

Below were some comments Ghanaians shared after watching Peter's video showing his transformation

Pastor Desmond ® indicated:

In Life, never give up because surely God can change the Story. In His own appointed time, He makes all things Beautiful Hallelujah I thank God for you.

user8378778896628 said:

i also get encouraged watching you video bro..I know we'll surly tell our story one day..may God continue to bless you

abrafirebecca42@gmail.com mentioned:

I can't love you less, much love from this side. u won a follower With him all things are possible. Glory be to God almighty

Watch the video below

Source: YEN.com.gh