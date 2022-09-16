Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is expected to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday after receiving an official invitation

The invitation which surfaced online has sparked massive reactions on social media about Otumfuo's stature among world leaders

But Otumfuo has always played in the leagues and YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the international events he has attended in the past

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has come up in social media trends in the past 24 hours. The trend follows news that he has been invited to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at the Balmoral Castle in Scotland. A state funeral will be held on Monday, September 19, 2022, after which she will be buried, BBC has reported.

A letter from the office of King Charles III, Elizabeth's son and successor, inviting Otumfuo for the funeral emerged online sparking massive reactions.

However impressive the invitation from Buckingham Palace may be, it is not the first Otumfuo has been invited for an international event.

YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of some of the high-profile international events Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has attended during his 23-year-old reign.

1. Otumfuo addresses UN General Assembly:

In 2019, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II was invited to address the UN General Assembly's High-Level Forum on the Culture of Peace.

In his keynote address, Otumfuo spoke about his ability to use traditional methods and culture to engender peace in the Ashanti Region and Ghana.

See a video of his address below:

2. Otumfuo visits Pope Francis at the Vatican:

The Asantehene visited the Vatican in Rome in 2015. He was invited by His Holiness Pope Francis.

Otumfuo was accompanied on the trip by his family and other statesmen including former President J.A. Kufuor.

3. The Asantehene graces Suriname's 43rd Independence Day celebrations:

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II went to a state visit to the South American country Suriname in November 2018.

His visit coincided with the country's 43rd Independence Day celebrations.

See below for some photos:

4. Muammar Gaddafi invites Otumfuo to Libya:

In September 2006, Otumfuo went on a 10-day tour of Libya in North Africa. He was invited by the then president, Muammar Gaddafi.

Dubbed goodwill and cultural visit, Otumfuo's arrival coincided with the 37th-anniversary celebration of the revolution that brought Gaddafi power.

5. Otumfuo in Morocco:

Prior to his visit to Libya, Otumfuo had, in April 2006, visited another North African country, Morocco, for 10 days.

Otumfuo was the special guest of honour for King Mohammed VI's 17th anniversary as the country's leader.

