A pastor in Canada refused to bless a couple on their wedding day in a video that was shared on TikTok

The pastor claimed that the marriage was one of convenience rather than love because the groom didn't have legal residency

This incident has sparked conversations around the world on the legitimacy of marriages of convenience

A pastor in Canada has stirred controversy after he abandoned a couple he was supposed to bless on their wedding day.

The pastor, whose identity is yet to be revealed, claimed that the couple was getting married for convenience rather than love.

In a viral video on TikTok, the pastor is seen storming out of the church, refusing to officiate the wedding.

Pastor calls off marriage ceremony because of the groom Photo credit: glowwriyah

Source: TikTok

"He doesn’t have papers; I’m not going to sit here and push my daughter. This is a marriage of convenience, not a marriage of love," he said in the video, which has since garnered thousands of views.

The groom, who is said to be a foreign national, did not have the necessary documents to prove his legal residency in Canada.

According to Canadian immigration laws, a foreign partner can only apply for residency if they have been living with their partner for at least 12 months.

It is unclear whether the couple had been living together for the required period. The incident has sparked a debate on the legitimacy of marriages of convenience.

Kaylami12 said:

why did he not ask before the wedding he is a drama king

Fred Smith indicated:

Pastor fighting about papers may God have mercy on humans

Nana Yaw Delvin mentioned:

Am just filling the pain going through them now.. So wrong

dotcom2021 stated:

I always say this I will never marry if I don't have papers ...if that will send me back to my country so be it ..

Watch the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh