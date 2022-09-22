Construction works on the 20-kilometre Tumu-Wa highway began in earnest after one of the contractors mobilised and went to the site

According to the contractor, the stretch after completion will ease traffic congestion and allow for a smooth flow of vehicles

The entire 85km Tumu – Han – Wa highway has been given to five contractors, each tasked to pave and upgrade the project to a bituminous surface before 2024

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

One of the five contractors tasked with constructing the 85-kilometre Tumu-Han-Wa highway has mobilised to the site.

Maripoona Enterprise, which was awarded the 20-Kilometre Tumu-Wa Highway, has, according to reports, begun the grading of his cited portion.

Construction works on a road project Image Credit: @CivilEngWrks

Source: Facebook

This follows several pleas to the government for the road to be constructed to allow for the smooth flow of traffic as the deplorable conditions of the road were hampering the movement of foodstuffs, especially maize, from the North to the Southern part of the country.

That complaint will, however, be a thing of the past after the contractors moved to the site located in Lilixia in the Sissala East Municipality.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Speaking to the GNA, the Site Engineer for Maripoona, Paul Adu, expressed optimism that they will ensure a massive facelift of the road by the end of the year.

“We are currently putting the road into trafficable condition to allow for smooth vehicular movement from now. After that process, we shall replace and expand all the five pipe culverts on the stretch.”

He also assured that streetlights would be mounted in all communities they work in.

Maripoona is one of five road contractors that signed various contracts in May this year to get the 85km Tumu– Han – Wa highway paved and upgraded to a bituminous surface before 2024.

The rest of the contractors, Aschal, Mawums, Green Haus, and P & W Ghanem, have yet to mobilise to the site to begin work on their portion of the contract.

The Sunyani Inner-City Roads Project Progresses Steadily, Will Be Completed By June 2023

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that works on the Sunyani Inner-City Roads project were progressing steadily.

This was after an inspection of works on the project revealed the quality of work being done on it.

The contractors were also admonished to move quickly so that the project can be finished on time.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh