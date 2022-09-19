The Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam George, has taken on the National Communications Authority (NCA) and telecoms in the country over poor service to customers

According to the MP, the NCA as a regulator is majoring in the minors and related the performance of its core mandate to the background

He also wants the NCA to, as a matter of urgency, take corrective steps to ensure customers are not given crappy services but get value for their monies

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ningo-Prampram constituency, Samuel Nartey George, has taken on the National Communications Authority (NCA) and other telecommunications companies in the country over the poor services being rendered to customers.

Over the last few weeks, the quality of call service in the country has been bad, with people sometimes receiving feedback when a call is placed. The situation has led to agitations and complaints from well-meaning Ghanaians questioning why that seems to be the case.

L-R: Ningo Prampram MP Sam George; a customer trying to place a phone call Image Credit: @samueldsus

Source: Facebook

Speaking on the back of this, Mr Sam George, also the Deputy Ranking Member of the Communications Committee of Parliament, fumed over the lackadaisical attitude of NCA to properly exert its authority in the telecommunications space.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Mr George also expressed worry that no explanation had been given for the poor services being rendered to the general populace and accused the NCA of busying itself with punishing citizens while relegating its core mandate to the background.

"As a regulator, they are supposed to be protecting the interest of customers. But in this case, we see a regulator who is not interested in customer satisfaction and the quality of service that the telcos are given. But are rather conniving with the telcos who are offering us crappy service, so long as the telcos also keep quiet and go ahead with the illegal directives of the NCA."

He also called on the NCA to "immediately outline to the Ghanaian public what remedial steps they are taking to ensure an improvement in call quality and the overall telecoms experience."

NCA Fines Airtel GH¢50,000 For Failing Quality Of Service Tests

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the NCA had fined telecom operator Airtel GH¢50,000 for its failure to meet the authority's quality of service tests.

According to the NCA, Airtel fell short of passing the Stand-alone Dedicated Control Channel (SDCCH) Congestion Rate Test (Note: the SDCCH is mainly for the reliable connection for signalling and Short Message Service (SMS) messages) in the Upper West Region and also its poor 3G network coverage in Wa, Lawra, Tumu and Jirapa.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh