Works on the Sunyani Inner-City Roads project are beginning to take shape and are expected to be finished by June 2023

The road project, which began in December 2021, has a completion period of 30 months and will cost about $45 million

The project is funded by the Chinese government and is part of the nationwide restoration and development of essential roads

The consultants of the Sunyani Inner-City Roads project have praised the quality of the work and pleaded with the contractors to move quickly so that the project can be finished on time. The Vice President of Ghana, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, first cut the sod for constructing the 29-kilometre Sunyani town roads in September 2020.

Mad. Owusu-Banahene inspects the construction site of the road project with contractors. Photo credit: Modern Ghana

Source: UGC

However, the 30-month project, which will cost the country roughly $45 million, started in December 2021 and is anticipated to be finished in June 2023.

The inner-city roads project is part of the nationwide restoration and development of essential roads funded under the Sinohydro agreement the Akufo-Addo government signed with Sinohydro Corporation and the Chinese government.

Eight major suburbs in Sunyani Municipality and the 26 settlements that fall under them will all benefit from the project. The roads in these areas include those in Agyei Ano (Dr Berko), Mayfair, Baakoniaba, New Town, Berlin Top, and Penkwase regions, as well as Estate inner connecting roads.

Work on the road project progresses steadily. Photo credit: gbcghanaonline.com

Source: UGC

The project also includes several roadways in the Berekum Municipality, which would consist of expansion and restoration work.

The Bono Regional Minister, Madam Justina Owusu Banahene, praised the Sinohydro Corporation for the work completed thus far and expressed gratitude to the locals for their support of the firm.

The Regional Minister asked the people in that area to be patient, even though the project did not include the New-Dormaa-Yawhima length of road.

Source: YEN.com.gh