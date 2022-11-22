Thieves, reptiles and weeds have taken over the multi-million-dollar abandoned Saglemi housing project

This came to light after the Minority in Parliament toured the project site initiated by the NDC government

The NDC MPs also issued a warning to any private developer who the government will contract to take over the facility

The minority in parliament is fuming with rage at the failure of the Akufo-Addo government to complete the Saglemi affordable housing project.

This is after thieves, reptiles, and weeds took over the abandoned multi-million dollar facility, which the NDC government initiated to give Ghanaians affordable housing to bridge the country's housing deficit.

Saglemi Housing Project: Minority Questions Why Project Is Being Left To Rot

Speaking to the media after a tour of the project site, Ranking Member of the Works and Housing Committee, Vincent Oppong Asamoah, questioned why it is being left to rot.

Members of the committee noted with dismay how security doors, burglar proofs, power and phone cables had been "stolen" from the housing units.

He also cautioned the government against proceeding with its intended plan to sell the house to a private developer.

"We are stating our position clear that we wouldn't want any private developer to come in. In 2025, we are very optimistic that the NDC will form the next government, so any private developer that will partner with the government to complete this project; it will be taken away from him," he warned.

Saglemi Housing Project: Even MPs Can Inhabit Facility; The Environment Is So Serene - Minority

Vincent Oppong Asamoah also added that the facility can be put to good use and given to the security agencies or, better still, members of parliament since the environment is so serene.

This follows a recent announcement by the Minister of Works and Housing that the government intends to sell the project to a private investor.

The minister, Francis Asenso-Boakye, explained that the decision was taken after assessing the project and some consultations done.

Saglemi Housing Project: Tenants Union Of Ghana Fear Sale Will Increase Cost of Houses Astronomically

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a tenant's group had raised concerns over the government's plans to sell the Saglemi housing project.

Under the umbrella group, the Tenants Union of Ghana, the group said the government's plans to allow a private developer to refurbish the housing units will lead to an astronomical increase in the cost of houses.

