Vice president Mahamudu Bawumia is a known Muslim but he has turned to the bible in a bid to assure Ghanaians that the economy will improve

The vice president quoted Isaiah chapter 40 versus 31 from the Holy Bible to tell Ghanaians that the sufferings will soon end

He made the comments when he joined members of a Catholic church in Tema to mark their 70th anniversary

It was a Holy Spirit-filled delivery by vice president Mahamudu Bawumia when he stormed a church to urge Ghanaians that the economy crisis will soon end.

The vice president, who is touted as an economic wizard, put aside the economic books temporarily and picked up the Holy Bible when he spoke at the Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church on Sunday, November 20, 2022.

The Catholic church in Tema Community 1 was marking its 70th anniversary but the vice president had an important message to Ghanaians.

Dr Bawumia was at the Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church on Sunday, November 20, 2022. Source: Facebook/@mbawumia

Speaking a packed congregation at the platinum celebration of the church, the "economics wizard" did not blame external forces for the country's woes.

He did not dwell on the banking sector clean up or the Russia-Ukraine war or Covid-19 as justification for Ghana’s economic conundrum. That was not an appropriate forum.

According to report by Pulse, he quoted Isaiah chapter 40 versus 31 from the Holy Bible to send an important message:

“They who wait for the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings like eagles; they shall run and not be weary; they shall walk and not faint.”

To drum his message home, he said the Nana Akufo-Addo government -- in which he occupies the important position as head of the Economic Management Team -- is well aware of the difficulties and uncertainties in the economy.

“With new strategies, fiscal discipline, hard work, and renewed strength, by the Grace of God, we are confident that we will ride the storm and turn things around," he added.

He was not done:

"As children of God, there will always be moments of hopelessness, despair, doubt, fear, and uncertainty but our hope in God is always our source of strength and motivation in these periods."

Inflation: Fitch Predicts Ghana’s Rising Food Prices To Reduce Significantly In 2023

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported that Ghana's IMF bailout deal has been described as critical for the country's ability to overcome the rapid inflation the country is facing.

According to Fitch Solutions, the deal will hold the falling cedi and hence trigger a disinflation.

Fitch Solutions predicts that Ghana's inflation in 2023 will hover around 18.7%, better than the the current 40.4% inflation in October 2022.

Source: YEN.com.gh