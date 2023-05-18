The Economic and Organised Crime Office has released the identities of alleged criminals on its wanted list

The alleged criminals include Ezekiel Mensah Otoo, Derrick Obeng and Nicholas Gyeke, who are accused of stealing and other crimes

EOCO did not state the offence of Nicholas Gyeke in the post on Facebook but appealed to the public to help find all the alleged criminals

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), the law enforcement state agency that deals with organised and other notorious crimes in Ghana, has published a list of young criminals who have allegedly gone into hiding.

The list published by the specialised agency on its official Facebook page on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, comprises three young males who are said to have committed crimes such as stealing, SIM swap fraud among others.

EOCO also provided phone numbers for members of the public who may know their whereabouts to call and provide information that could lead to their arrest.

L-R: Ezekiel Mensah Otoo, Derrick Obeng and Nicholas Gyeke are the three criminals on EOCO's wanted list. Source: Facebook/@EOCOghana.

Source: Facebook

Here are the young criminals on EOCO's wanted list

1. Ezekiel Mensah Otoo

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ezekiel is accused of stealing and involvement in SIM swap Fraud.

"Any person(s) with information on the said Ezekiel Mensah Otoo should contact EOCO Head Office located adjacent to Old Parliament House Barnes Road, Accra or the nearest Police station, or call the 05797233301," EOCO appealed.

Ezekiel Mensah Otoo is accused of stealing and SIM swap fraud. Source: Facebook/@EOCOghana

Source: Facebook

2. Derrick Obeng (aka Chilling)

Derrick is accused of stealing, defrauding by false pretence and money laundering.

"Any person(s) with information on the said Derrick Obeng should contact EOCO Head Office located adjacent to Old Parliament House Barnes Road, Accra or any of our Regional Offices or the nearest Police station, or call 0579723301 or 0579709066," according to EOCO.

EOCO says DerricK Obeng is wanted for stealing, defrauding and money laundering. Source: Facebook/@EOCOghana.

Source: Facebook

3. Nicholas Gyeke

EOCO did not state Nicholas' crime but says any person with information about him should be in touch.

"Any person(s) with information on the said Nicholas Gyekye should contact EOCO Head Office located adjacent Old Parliament House Barnes Road, Accra or any of our Regional Offices or the nearest Police station, or call 0579723301," said EOCO.

EOCO did state Nicholas Gyekye's crime in the post on social media. Source: Facebook/@EOCOghana

Source: Facebook

EOCO seizes Maybachs, Range Rovers and other expensive cars stolen from US and Europe

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that EOCO released a full list of some 95 luxury vehicles it has seized over suspicion that they were stolen from overseas and brought into Ghana.

The list of the seized vehicles published on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, included the all-new Mercedes-Benz 'Maybach' and the latest models of the expensive Range Rover.

In 2022, EOCO disclosed that a similar operation on December 9 which resulted in the confiscation of some vehicles at some garages in Accra was done in collaboration with the FBI.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh