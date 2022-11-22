The Chamber of Telecommunications has called on the consuming public to brace themselves for an increment in tariffs

CEO of the Chamber, Ken Ashigbey, hinted at the increment, which will affect call and data charges

He says huge capital expenditures coupled with high taxes and other operating expenses have ballooned the cost of doing business for telecom operators

Brace yourselves to pay more for your call and data services in the coming days.

According to the CEO of the Chamber of Telecommunications, the tariffs will shoot up astronomically due to the high cost of doing business.

Ken Ashigbey: Telecoms Chamber Lament High Taxes Operators Endure

In an address at the launch of the Mobile Transparency Initiative Report for 2021, Ashigbey lamented the colossal capital expenditures coupled with high taxes and other operating expenses that telecom operators must endure.

"… if you consider that the cost of doing business has gone up, even the water producers association has increased the prices of water [sachet and bottled], even the market women. So naturally, what is going to happen," he quizzed.

Mr Ashigbey also bemoaned the tax load placed on the telecoms sector.

He said that situation, if left uncurbed, might further reduce profit margins, ruin the industry, and lower the amount of tax money the government receives from the telecoms industry.

Economic Crisis: Businesses Collapsing In Ghana Over Unfavourable Conditions

This comes after business owners lament the country's unfavourable business climate.

Some businesses bearing the brunt of those decisions have begun to fold up, with others also relocating to other jurisdictions.

The country is said to be in economic turmoil leading to a daily sharp increment in goods and services and cedi-dollar depreciation, among others.

Ghanaians Are Going Through Hardship But That's Not My Fault - Akufo-Addo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that President Nana Akufo-Addo had acknowledged that although the people of Ghana were going through a difficult time, he was not to be blamed.

Although he acknowledged that the current economic climate is a test for citizens, he freed himself from any responsibility.

The president said programs such as the GhanaCares Obaatampa program would help alleviate the situation if the people of Ghana complied with his administration.

