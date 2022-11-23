The Government of Ghana has strongly denied reports that the UK was deploying forces to fight terrorism in Ghana

The report said this follows the decision by the UK government to move its troops out of Mali following reports Russian mercenaries have been brought to fight terrorists in the Sahelian country

The ministry of foreign affairs says The Telegraph report is inaccurate and described it as "fake news"

The Government of Ghana has denied news reports that the UK is deploying its special forces to Ghana to fight terrorism after ditching Mali.

Speaking through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, the Government of Ghana said the report first carried by The Telegraph in the UK is false.

"The Government of Ghana has no interactions with the UK Government aimed at deploying UK soldiers to Ghana for purposes of operations as described in the story," ministry said in the statement.

The Telegraph reports that UK troops may go to Ghana in shift of strategy against terror

The story by The Telegraph's Will Brown, Africa correspondent, reported stated that the UK government has decided to send 300 special forces units to Ghana to support the Accra Initiative.

The reported stated:

"It is unclear if the move is a face saving operation in the wake of the mission in Mali being shut down or something more significant as British forces already train troops in Ghana."

However, clarifying, the Government of Ghana said The Telegraph's information regarding British special forces is inaccurate.

"Neither Ghana nor any other member of the Accra Initiative has discussed with any partner, any such request nor contemplated the involvement of foreign forces in any of their activities," the foreign affairs ministry's statement said.

Presence of the UK Minister for the Armed Forces in Accra Was To Participate in the Accra Initiative Conference

The Government of Ghana also stated that aspects of the story that suggested that already UK government officials were in Accra to finalise the deal is misinformation.

It said the UK Minister for the Armed Forces was in Accra to participate in the Accra Initiative Conference on November 21 and 22, 2022.

"It is noted that some persons on social media have already leapt on the back of the false news item to spread vile accusations against the Ghana Government.

"We urge all patriotic Africans, including Ghanaian patriots, to not fall into the trap of disinformation, misinformation, and fake news that are intended to divide our societies and undermine our unity of purpose," the statement said.

Ghana Government Official Raises Alarm, Says Terrorism Threat Is Real

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a previous story that Deputy Minister for Defence, Kofi Amankwa-Manu has cautioned the Ghanaian public to be vigilant as the threat of terrorist attack was imminent.

The deputy minister cited recent attacks on all of Ghana's neighbours as a major source of concern for the country.

The top government official's worries follow independent reports about the activities of terrorist groups that also warn Ghana faces a real threat.

