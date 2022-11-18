The embattled Minister of Finance is fighting the incompetent tag put on him by the minority in parliament

Ken Ofori-Atta says that term is a very strong word and very worrying as it relates to the functioning of the whole national economy

Ofori-Atta made this known when he appeared before the censure committee to respond to the allegations contained in the NDC's motion for his removal from office

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, says the incompetent tag placed on him by the minority in parliament is a strong word.

Appearing before the ad-hoc parliamentary committee probing a vote of censure motion filed by the NDC MPs, the embattled minister vehemently rejected that assertion.

L-R: Minister of Finance Ken Ofori-Atta, Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu (top right) and Ranking Member of Finance Committee Dr Cassiel Ato Forson Image Credit: @Parliament.of.Ghana Sam Dzata George

Source: Facebook

Censure Motion: Minority Accuses Finance Minister Of Gross Incompetence

One of the grounds in the motion filed by the opposition MPs talks about the minister's alarming incompetence and frightening ineptitude, which they say has resulted in the collapse of the Ghanaian economy and an excruciating cost of living crisis.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ken Ofori-Atta: The Choice Of Words In The Minority's Motion Is Very Strong

In response, Ofori-Atta said the language used was very strong.

The minister also dismissed claims that he's been reckless in the fiscal management of the economy, saying he has complied with all laid down regulations in his role as the Finance Minister.

"The choice of words for this part of the motion is worrying, especially as it relates to the functioning of the whole national economy. The truth is, considerable progress has been made under my tenure as Minister for Finance. Since 2017, we have competently managed the economy. Hon. Co-Chairs, we have competently managed the economy since 2017."

Ofori-Atta: “Despicable Conflict of Interest” And 6 Other Reasons Why Finance Minister Could Lose His Job

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the minister could well be on his way out of office following the motion of censure to get him removed from office.

The motion filed on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, kickstarted the processes for parliament to get the president to revoke the minister's appointment amid complaints of severe economic challenges.

The NDC MPs cited, among others, as grounds for the minister's removal as the despicable conflict of interest, his gross incompetence and mismanagement of the economy.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh