Prisoners in Ghana have been given some television sets to watch the ongoing World Cup matches

This follows a plea by a notorious armed robber Ataa Ayi for the prisoners to be allowed to enjoy the euphoria surrounding the Mundial

In response, the Crime Check Foundation has donated three 43-inch tv sets for the inmates to be able to monitor the matches

Prisoners at the Ankaful Maximum Security Prisons in the Central region will be able to follow the non-stop football action as the world gathers in Qatar for the 2022 World Cup.

Just like the ordinary Ghanaian who enjoys the fun moments and euphoria at the ongoing tournament, inmates of the facility will also watch all the matches live.

Qatar 2022 World Cup: Ataa Ayi Appeals For TV Sets To Be Donated To Ankaful Prison

This follows an appeal by notorious armed robber Raymond Ayittey popularly known as Atta Ayi, for TV sets to be donated to them so they can watch the matches and also cheer the Black Stars on to victory.

The request was heard, and as a result, televisions and other equipment were donated to make their time at the prison comfortable.

A non-governmental organization called Crime Check Foundation gave the prison three 43-inch televisions, a lawnmower, and two computers.

Ankaful Prison Authorities Assure TV Sets Donated To Prisoners Will Be Used For Intended Purpose

Ataa Ayi's request moved Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng, executive director of the foundation, to the point where he decided to seek financing for their purchase. This is how he justified the donation.

“So, during my last visit here, Atta Ayi told me that one donation they would cherish so much during this World Cup season is if they could get a television set, so they watch the matches,” he said, as captured in a video uploaded to the foundation’s YouTube page.

On their part, the prison authorities assured that the items would be put to their intended use of beaming the matches live to the inmates.

