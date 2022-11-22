P layer of the Black Stars, Fatawu Issahaku has got a photographer feeling star-struck after he gave her a dribbling lesson during a photo shoot session

In the video that has gained over 57,000 likes, the youngster with Kamaldeen Sulemana was captured trying to nutmeg a photographer who tried intercepting the ball

Not only did the photographer get nutmegged, but she also appreciated the beautiful move by Ghana’s winger

A player of the senior national team the Black Stars, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has left a photographer feeling stunned after he gave her a glimpse of what to expect if given the nod to prove his ability in Ghana’s group opener against Portugal.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Tiktok handle of the player, @rising461 Fatawu Issahaku was captured exchanging passes with colleague player Kamadeen Sulemana when the female photographer suddenly attempted to intercept the ball.

Photos of Black Stars players Photo credit @rising461/TikTok

Ghana's winger shocks photographer with amazing skills

At that point, the number seven-shirted player faced her unlikely opponent, moved his feet over the ball in anticipation of his next move and then neatly gave the photographer a nutmeg.

The young photographer then gave up her pursuit of the ball and gestured to the camera as if to say this player is so good.

The funny moment occurred during a photo shoot session for the Black Stars players ahead of their first group game.

At the time of writing the report, the 17-second video which was captioned “ooh she couldn’t stop it” had raked in 600,000 views and 57,000 likes.

