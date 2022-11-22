The Crime Check Ghana foundation has donated items to the Ankaful Maximum Prisons in the Central Region

CEO of the foundation he was moved to donate the items after an infamous prison inmate Ataa Ayi pleaded with him to come to their aid

An appeal has been made to philanthropists and organisations to adopt prisons and support them

Crime Check Foundation, a non-governmental organization has made a donation to the Ankaful Prisons in Central Region.

The items donated to the prison included three 43-inch television sets, a mower machine and two computers.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Youtube channel of Crime Check Tv Gh, the Executive Director the of foundation, Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng said he was touched to do the donation after the infamous prison inmate Raymond Ayittey popularly known as Ataa Ayi reached out to him that facility needed some basic things.

“So during my last visit here, Atta Ayi told me that during this World Cup season, one donation they would cherish so much is if they can get a television set so they watch the matches.

He continued that “they also added that if I could get them a mower machine and computers they would forever be grateful” he added

On the day of the donation, Mr Kwarteng gave special mention to one businessman, Mr Stephen Ofosu Agyare for financing the donation.

Ankaful prisons appeal for more support

The prison management on their part expressed gratitude to the Crime Check Foundation and assured them that the items donated will be put to good use.

They also used the opportunity to appeal to philanthropists and organizations to support the Ankaful prison.

