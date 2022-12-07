A fake soldier has been arrested by Military Police after entering the Burma Camp and trying to access an air force base

Rufai Abubakar was caught after guards on duty at the military camp found some of his movement suspicious and so approached him

But after some interrogation by the guards Rufai confessed to being a fraud and has posed as a military personnel to defraud people

Personnel of the Military Police have arrested a man who posed as senior military officer and tried to enter a military installation at the Burma Camp.

Rufai Abubakar, according to a release from the Ghana Armed Forces’ public relations unit, was dressed in a military camouflage uniform decorated as a fake Lieutenant Colonel ranks.

He also claimed to be stationed at the Northern Command Headquarters.

Rufai Abubakar's arrested was made public in a statement dated December 7, 2022. Source: Facebook/@GhArmedForcesOfficial

The statement said the Abubakar claimed he was going to book a flight to Tamale, the Northern Region capital, at the Air Force Base.

“The suspect who entered Burma Camp in a commercial vehicle was closely monitored as he alighted at a bus stop and headed to the Air Force Base.

“The guards on duty noticed his suspicious behaviour, questioned him and after some incoherent answers he confessed he was not a service personnel,” the statement from the GAF explained how he was found out.

The statement further stated that Rufai Abubakar also disclosed that he posed as a senior military officer to defraud one Mr Abdallah Abdul Fatahu from whom he had collected GHS3,000.

The statement dated December 7, 2022 and signed by Naval Captain MA Larbi, the Director of Public Relations, also said after a follow up search at his two residences at Ablekuma and Olebu all in Accra, found several certificates and fake Ghana Armed Forces recruitment application summary reports.

The documents bore the names of defrauded persons.

There were also military uniforms and accoutrements and a toy pistol at his apartment.

Meanwhile, he is also alleged to have told his two wives that he is a senior military officer.

Rufai Abubakar has been handed to the Criminal Investigation Department of the police service.

