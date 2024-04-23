Ghana's National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, has reached the milestone of age 105 today

National Democratic Congress flagbearer John Mahama hailed the chief imam, saying he was a source of strength

The chief imam recently had to deal with some grief after his second wife, Hajia Rahmatu Tahwee Sheikh Sharubutu

Ghana's National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, has turned 105 today, April 23, 2024.

The Islamic cleric has been the chief imam since 1993.

Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu has turned 105.

Before that, he had served as the Deputy Chief Imam of Ghana from 1974.

He is also the founder of the Dr Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu Education Trust Fund and the Islamic Peace and Security Council of Ghana.

Born at Old Fadama in the Greater Accra Region, Sharubutu is celebrated for his age and profound contributions to Islamic leadership, peace advocacy, and interfaith dialogue in Ghana.

Sharubutu has been met with well wishes from all sections of society.

National Democratic Congress flagbearer John Mahama hailed the chief imam, saying he was a source of strength and inspiration.

"Your wisdom, compassion, and unwavering commitment to peace and unity have profoundly impacted our society."

Other politicians like Patrick Yaw Boamah praised Sharubutu, saying he was a gift to the people of Ghana.

"Happy 105th Birthday to my Father, The National Chief Imam, His Eminence Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharabutu. You’re a gift to the nation of Ghana and beyond! May Allah continue to bless and protect you with long life."

The chief imam recently had to deal with some grief after his second wife, Hajia Rahmatu Tahwee Sheikh Sharubutu, died.

Hajia Rahmatu Tahwee Sheikh Sharubutu died in the early hours of Wednesday, March 27, 2024.

