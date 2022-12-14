EOCO has disclosed that an operation on December 9, 2022 that resulted in the seizure of some vehicles at some garages in Accra was done in collaboration with the FBI

EOCO explained in a statement that all 37 vehicles removed from the garages were suspected to have been stolen from US and Canada and brought to Ghana

Earlier car importers had been complaining about unexplained raids at their garages that had resulted in the seizure of 300 vehicles

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

An intelligence-led operation between the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has led to the bust of suspected stolen vehicles in Ghana.

According to a press statement from EOCO, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) also played a key role in the retrieval of over a dozen luxury vehicles suspected to have been stolen from United States and Canada.

“On Friday December 9, 2022, thirty-seven (37) of such vehicles were retrieved from some garages in Accra during which ten (10) persons were arrested. The suspects have since been questioned and granted enquiry bail,” the statement said.

Stock images of FBI and vehicles in Ghana.

Source: Getty Images

Before the EOCO statement dated December 13, 2022, some car dealers had complained bitter about unexplained raids of their garages by National Security.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A union that represents importers of cars from different countries into Ghana had alleged that over 300 vehicles belonging to their members were taken from them to an unknown location by EOCO and National Security personnel.

Meanwhile, EOCO has advised prospective car buyers to conduct prior due diligence on vehicles they wish to buy.

The EOCO statement disclosed that the FBI and Canadian security forces were part of the intelligence-led operation. Source: UGC/EOCO

Source: UGC

EOCO Director Causes Public Anger After Stating NAM1 Cannot Be Prosecuted Over Insufficient Evidence

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that the head of the EOCO caused a stir in August 2022 when stated at a public forum that the state cannot prosecute Nana Appiah Mensah (NAM1) due to lack of evidence.

COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, EOCO Director, said the state is facing an uphill task of jailing the founder of the now defunct Menzgold Ghana Ltd, which has been described as a Ponzi scheme.

Many criticised her for saying that the existing laws for the prosecution of some financial crimes were not exhaustive.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh