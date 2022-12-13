The minority in parliament has dismissed claims that it is in bed with the Akufo-Addo-led government

The Minority Chief Whip, Alhaji Muntaka Mubarak has refuted claims that the minority in parliament is in bed with the Akufo-Addo-led government.

According to him, those accusations are unfounded and hurtful.

Ghanaians Criticise Minority In Parliament For Losing Vote Of Censure Motion Against Ofori-Atta

This denial comes on the back of the loss of the vote on the motion of censure against the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

Since the outcome of that vote which saw the NDC MPs losing, they have come under intense criticism from a section of the Ghanaian public who have downplayed any hopes from the current hung parliament.

Speaking in an interview with Accra-based Joy News, the Asawase MP said that assertion is not true since the Minority has always worked with the interest of Ghanaians at heart.

Muntaka Mubarak: We Lost Censure Motion Because Of U-Turn By 'Rebel' NPP MPs

He said this is evident in their censure motion which was lost due to the unreliability of the NPP MPs who had earlier assured that they will support the motion to kick out the minister.

He also added that despite the uncertainty from the ‘rebel’ NPP MPs, he together with the leadership of the NDC caucus managed to marshall all their numbers to the floor, amidst great sacrifices.

He said some of the NDC MPs were in other jurisdictions on international assignment yet they all found their way back home.

Ofori-Atta: Professor Gyampo Slams Minority For Allowing Finance Minister To Make Them Look Incompetent

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a political science professor Ransford Gyampo slammed what he called "shallow charges" presented by the Minority as grounds to remove finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

The senior political science lecturer at the University of Ghana also said the Minority has a penchant for hyping public expectations of them in their dealings in Parliament.

