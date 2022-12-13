The free SHS, NABCO, LEAP, 1D1F and other flagship programmes are being reviewed

The Finance Minister says the review is being done to ensure they’re efficiently run in line with the aspirations of the ordinary Ghanaian

Ken Ofori-Atta made this known at a joint press conference to announce the reaching of a staff-level agreement with the IMF

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

The government has announced that all of its flagship programmes including the Free Senior High School (SHS), the Nation Builders Corps (NABCo), the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) programme, the One District One Factory (1D1F) policy are being reviewed.

According to the finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, the Akufo-Addo-led government is already looking at ways of running the said programmes to fit into the general commitment to improve the finances of the country.

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta and Stephane Roudet, the IMF’s Mission Chief to Ghana Image Credit: @JoyNewsOnTV

Source: Facebook

Government Assures Review Of Flagship Programmes Will Be Done To Ensure They're Efficiently Run

He said plans have already been put in place to ascertain how to better execute the various social intervention initiatives which have touched the lives of the ordinary Ghanaian.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Speaking at a joint press conference to announce the reaching of a staff-level agreement with the IMF, Ofori-Atta assured that the review will be done to ensure they’re efficiently run in line with the aspirations of Ghanaians.

“I think we are doing a review to look at the efficiencies of all of these programmes and that has already kicked off. And as we then continue, we will make sure that these are run efficiently,” he said.

The flagship programmes which are social intervention ones have been heavily criticized by a section of the populace including some financial analysts due to their financial strain on the country’s meagre resources.

IMF And Ghana Reach Staff-Level Agreement For New Three-Year $3 Billion Extended Credit Facility

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) staff and Ghana, led by finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta, have reached a staff-level agreement on economic policies and reforms to be supported by the $3 billion Extended Credit Facility (ECF).

A statement authored by IMF Press Officer, Nico Mombrial, said the reforms presented by Ofori-Atta and his team aim to restore macroeconomic stability and debt sustainability while protecting the vulnerable.

The statement further stated that the strong reforms will also preserve financial stability and lay the foundation for strong and inclusive recovery.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh