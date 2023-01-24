Ernest Kwasi Nimako, the Chief Finance Officer (CFO) of Frist Atlantic Bank, has been sued over an alleged affair with a national service personnel

The service personnel, Deborah Seyram Adablah, is claiming to have been coerced into a relationship by Nimako who failed to deliver on his promises

A photo has popped up showing Nimako to be a leading member of the First Baptist Church in Tema

First Atlantic Bank's Chief Finance Officer (CFO) Ernest Kwasi Nimako has found himself in a big scandal.

A lady who claimed to have worked under Nimako as a national service personnel has accused him of exploiting her in a romantic relationship.

The lady, Deborah Seyram Adablah, has sued her former boss praying the court to grant compensatory relief to her.

In her suit, Adablah claimed that persistent sexual harassment from Nimako eventually compelled her to enter into a relationship with him.

She further claimed that Nimako had made promises to accommodate her for three years, buy her a car, and give her business capital, among others. While some of the promises were fulfilled, others were not, hence the court action.

The suit has brought social media attention to the First Atlantic Bank CFO.

Kwasi Nimako is a staunch Christian and deacon in church

New details emerging reveal that Kwasi Nimako is a staunch Christian who worships at the First Baptist Church in Tema. He is a deacon in the church.

Recently, Nimako spoke at a church programme alongside another deacon called Ebo Koomson. They discussed Ghana's Debt Exchange Programme.

A flier with Nimako's photo was shared on the church's Facebook page.

Photos of Deborah Adablah surface online

Meanwhile, photos of Deborah Seyram Adablah have flooded social media since the news of the lawsuit went viral.

When the copy of the lady's suit dropped online, not many people knew what it was all about or the face to put to it but has now been discovered.

The photos sighted by YEN.com.gh show the lady to be a pretty woman who is very bubbly.

