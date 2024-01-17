President Nana Akufo-Addo has said he did not ensure development in Ekumfi because it voted for a National Democratic Congress MP

The president suggested he was upset Ekumfi did not vote for the New Patriotic Party candidate

Akufo-Addo assured traditional leaders from Ekumfi that he would work to ensure development in their area

President Nana Akufo-Addo has admitted that he took his eye off development in Ekumfi because they voted the New Patriotic Party's Francis Ato Cudjoe out of parliament in 2020.

The president told traditional leaders from Ekumfi that he took his eye off Ekumfi after it opted for a National Democratic Congress MP, Abeiku Crentsil.

“Ato Cudjoe was your MP and I made him a Deputy Minister and you voted him out in the last elections and because of that, I did not pay attention to development in your area," the President said.

President Akufo-Addo, however, assured the chiefs that, despite his disappointment, he would work to develop the area.

NPP supporters in Volta Region begin defecting to NDC

Some New Patriotic Party supporters in the Ketu North have joined the opposition National Democratic Congress.

The supporters attributed their defection to lousy governance under the Akufo-Addo administration.

Some defecting supporters used to be executives of the New Patriotic Party in the constituency.

Mahama promises extra holiday

Former President John Mahama has promised Muslims an additional Eid holiday if he becomes President.

The NDC flagbearer said he wants Muslims to enjoy the Eid holidays at the end of Ramadan.

His promise is in response to concerns that the Muslim community members cannot enjoy the public holiday at the end of Ramadan.

Nana Ohene Ntow Says NPP Made A Mistake Electing Bawumia As Presidential Candidate

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Nana Ohene Ntow, former NPP General Secretary, criticised the NPP's choice of Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia for the 2024 elections, claiming Ghana's economy worsened under his leadership.

He also expressed concern about the economy, stating it's so bad it requires IMF intervention.

Ntow, recently expelled from NPP, cites his support for Alan Kyerematen as a reason for expulsion and remains unfazed by the party's decision.

