A business tycoon, Salamu Amadu, has expressed a keen interest in the Saglemi Housing Project, a controversial initiative facing challenges.

In an upcoming interview with KSM, Amadu, the Chief Executive Officer of the Afro-Arab Group of Companies, appeals to the government to consider selling the abandoned project to him with a commitment to completing the houses promptly, ensuring that the public can benefit from the development.

"I urge the government to sell the Saglemi housing project to me, so we can transform these unfinished houses into comfortable homes for our fellow Ghanaians,” he sounded firm in his resolve to complete the project.

Salamu Amadu wants to buy the Saglemi Housing Project and complete it. Source: Facebook/@AfroArabgroupGH

Amadu also touched on the importance of shelter as a fundamental human right, stating strongly that he cannot remain indifferent when the buildings constructed under the Saglemi Housing Project remain unused.

He views houses not just as structures but as vital spaces that provide shelter, comfort, and security.

Expressing the emotional impact the current state of the Saglemi Housing Project has on him, Amadu states:

"Each time I see the unfinished houses, my heart aches."

Motivated by the urgent need for quality housing solutions, especially after displacement caused by the Akosombo Dam spillage, he feels compelled to take action and revitalise the Saglemi Housing Project, aiming to provide affordable and quality homes for Ghanaians.

The original contractor, Andrew Clocanas, has passed away. He was facing trial for allegedly causing financial loss to the state in connection with the housing project before he died.

The trial involves other accused individuals, including Dr Kwaku Agyeman-Mensah, Alhaji Ziblim Yakubu, and Nouvi Tetteh Angelo.

Not long ago, the Ningo Prampram MP, Sam Nartey George, warned private developers against getting involved in the Saglemi Housing Project.

YEN.com.gh has reported in a previous story that thieves, reptiles and weeds have taken over the multi-million-dollar abandoned Saglemi Housing Project.

This came to light after the Minority in Parliament toured the project site initiated by the NDC government.

The NDC MPs also issued a warning to any private developer whom the government will contract to take over the facility.

