Former national service personnel, Deborah Adablah, at First Atlantic Bank has sued the bank and its CFO Ernest Kwasi Nimako

Deborah Adablah sued her former over an alleged 'forced' romantic relationship she claims to have had with him

Photos of the young lady have flooded social media since the news of the lawsuit went viral on Tuesday, January 24, 2023

Deborah Seyram Adablah, a young Ghanaian lady, has caused a stir online after going up against Ernest Kwasi Nimako, the Chief Finance Officer (CFO) of First Atlantic Bank.

Deborah Adablah who worked at the bank's head office as a national service person under Nimako has sued him and the bank over an alleged romantic affair.

According to the young lady, persistent sexual harassment from Nimako eventually compelled her to enter into a relationship with him.

Deborah Seyram Adablah has sued First Atlantic Bank's CFO Ernest Kwasi Nimako

After agreeing to the relationship, she claims in her suit that her former made many promises to her, some of which have not been fulfilled. She thus wants the court to order Nimako to fulfill his promises including the provision of a car, decent accommodation, and business capital.

Photos of Deborah Adablah surface online

When the copy of Deborah's suit dropped online, not many people knew what it was all about or the face to put to it. But photos of the young lady have now surfaced.

The photos sighted on the Instagram page @sweet_maame_adwoa show the lady to be a pretty woman who is very bubbly.

See the photos below:

Photos and details of Ernest Kwasi Nimako pop up online

Following the emergence of a copy of the court documents on social media on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, there has been interest in who Nimako is.

YEN.com.gh found a few photos and details of the embattled CFO of First Atlantic Bank.

Source: YEN.com.gh