Veteran Ghanaian musician Nana Acheampong says he's never cheated on his wife in their 30-year marriage

In an interview, the highlife legend shared that the decision to stay faithful has brought peace to his home

He opened up about his marriage when he sat for an interview with media personality Stephen Kofi Adoma

Veteran Ghanaian highlife musician Ernest “Owoahene”, known in entertainment circles as Nana Acheampong, has claimed that he's never cheated on his wife in their 30 years of marriage.

The Woa Anka singer said there's peace and tranquility in his home because of his decision to remain faithful to his significant other.

Nana Acheampong chooses to obey God

In an interview with Kofi TV, Nana Acheampong explained that God doesn't like that ''so I don't do that''.

''I have never cheated on my wife ... We have been married for 30 years and I haven’t done that,'' he said.

Other reasons why Nana Acheampong has remained faithful to his wife

According to the highlife legend when one stops cheating on their partner they begin to see progress in their life.

''This business of ours is saddled with so much promiscuity, so if you don’t control yourself, you might not like how it will end,'' he said.

The musician claimed that he used to be wild and free as a youth but he abandoned that kind of life.

Nana Acheampong is married to Miriam Acheampong, with whom he has several children, including famous afrobeat singer, Gyakie.

Watch the interview below:

