Juliet Bawuah, the group head of sports at Media General has been confirmed to have resigned

Reports indicate that the ace sports journalist who was instrumental in the coverage of Qatar 2022 sent in her resignation letter on January 18, 2023

Ghanaians have been sharing their thoughts on this and also their suspicions on where she might be going next

Many remember Juliet particularly in recent weeks and months for her extraordinary coverage of the 2022 World Cup that was held in Qatar for the first time.

Juliet Bawuah looking beautiful in red Photo credit: @julietbawuah

Source: Twitter

It was a grand conclusion to a great year she had, as the ace journalist is also the reigning Sports Journalist of the Year which she picked up at the Ghana Journalists Association Awards in 2022.

Before her resignation, Juliet Bawuah has over the years also worked with other reputable Ghanaian media brands including CITI FM, ETV, and Metro TV.

What Ghanaians had to say about Juliet Bawuah's resignation

The news of the iconic sports personality's resignation got many Ghanaians reacting. Below were some of the thoughts they shared including suspicions on where she might be seen next.

@ottiakooyawbaah replying to @AmeyawDebrah said:

Saw this coming. After seeing her with the supersports Mic , I said Yes, the deal is done

@kwabz33 mentioned:

Supersport called her..... She needs new Adventure...2023Blessings start for her

@PromiseSage2 indicated:

Why should she resigns after going to Qatar in the name of Media General and spending enough there

Source: YEN.com.gh