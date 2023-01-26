An elderly woman has expressed dismay over the ensuing scandal between the CFO of First Atlantic Bank and Deborah Adablah

In a viral TikTok video, the lady said the actions of the lady will negatively affect innocent side chicks

She said that Deborah Adablah should have softened her stance when the man told her it is over

An elderly woman has said she is pained over the scandal involving the embattled Chief Financial Officer of First Atlantic Bank, Ernest Kwasi Nimako and a young lady called Deborah Seyram Adablah.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the woman @nana_genesis1, who described herself as a side chick product said if the allegations are anything to go by, the lady in question should have just accepted the decision by the banker and ended the affair without dragging the issue.

Woman calls out Deborah Abladah over what she has done Photo credit@nana_genesis1/ sweet_maame_adwoa/Instagram @SVTV Africa/YouTube

According to her, what Deborah Adablah has done has dire consequences for the “side chick industry”

“When I see people doing this to sugar daddies, I feel very sad because I know how they have helped many women get to top positions today”

She concluded by saying “I won't advise anyone to go for a sugar daddy but once you decide to do that please be discreet about it and don’t drag their names into the mud” she said.

Comments by Ghanaians on Deborah Adablah

Netizens who watched the video agreed with her assertion as well.

Too_sweetz_official:

She will lose out big time and destroy others blessings

akuapapabibhernice:

Oh say again,mine pays me 25k every month,plus my kids fees,scared he might leave sake of this

Blaq_Shurgar:

Very true sometimes keeping quiet and hiding ur relationship from the public helps a lot

Simply_trudy:

Sika bebree no nyinaa she didn’t save,now she’s fighting over promises boi

Afya Kessewaa:

Maaa you talk sense I love you from the bottom of my heart . God bless you and keep you long to keep advising us

Lady sues former boss after a failed relationship

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a lady, Deborah Seyram Adablah, has sued First Atlantic Bank and her former boss at the bank at the Accra High Court for compelling her to enter into an amorous relationship that spanned many months.

She claimed although the relationship of an amorous nature persisted for many months, Ernest Nimako failed to honour the terms of their relationship.

"Plaintiff avers that, the relationship started as a result of a persistent sexual harassment and abuse by the 1st Defendant [Nimako], a superior officer who wielded a lot of power which the plaintiff finally gave in without which she would have found working in the 2nd Defendant [bank] office a nightmare." she alleged.

Source: YEN.com.gh