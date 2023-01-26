Popular Ghanaian actress Kafui Danku has advised sugar daddies to refrain from dating sugar babies if they are not ready to cater to their demands without it becoming public

Her statement comes amidst the brouhaha between First Atlantic Bank CFO Ernest Kwasi Nimako and his side-chick Deborah Seyram Adablah

Kafui Danku's statement has gotten many people talking as they debate the case in the comment section of her Facebook post

Celebrated Ghanaian actress and filmmaker Kafui Danku has shared some advice for sugar daddies who are in a marriage or committed relationship.

Her advice comes at a time when Deborah Seyram Adablah, a former National Service Personnel (NSP) of the First Atlantic Bank sued her former boss and sugar daddy Ernest Kwasi Nimako who is also the CFO of the bank.

According to the young lady, Mr Nimako made some promises to her which he failed to honour, hence the lawsuit.

However, speaking on this, Kafui Danku hinted that sugar daddies should not go in for sugar babies if they do not know how to cater for them without it becoming public.

She advised them to stick to their wives without falling into a similar trap as that of Mr Nimako.

In jest, she hinted that she said what she said without any remorse and no one can come for her. She used the running emoji to signify that she was running into her hiding place, which was her village.

Reactions as Kafui Danku advises sugar daddies

Velareal Charity said:

Awww And he was even trying to divorce his innocent wife because of a side chick

Dorothy Edah Elorm commented:

Ah! Where are you going la, wait and share the gist my ear is sweeting me

Ahmed Ibrahim Paiko remarked:

Do not start a fight and run away because you might live to fight another day! If you understand, please act appropriately.

Francis Eli Dziwornu stated:

Is the village Tanyigbe? So we can come and hear the explanation real quick.

Salomey Maame Afua Akuameah remarked:

Reasonable quote I have seen on this whole brouhaha so far....if u don't understand the assignment just stick to ur wife period!!!

Meanwhile, a number of Kafui Danku's followers on Facebook have taken to the comment section of the post she share their thought on the advice she gave to sugar daddies.

