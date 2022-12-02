The story of an Iraqi woman impressed many when it was shared on social media, which showed how she prepared several local Ghanaian dishes

According to the woman, Hala, she learned how to prepare Ghanaian dishes from her Ghanaian partner

She owns a restaurant in Qatar called Roll Up Kitchen, where she sells local Ghanaian foods such as fufu, kelewele, konkonte and others

Zionfelix TV shared a video on social media that showed how an Iraqi woman prepared many local Ghanaian dishes like fufu, konkonte, kelewele and others for sale at her eatery in Qatar. Hala referred to as Mama Africa, revealed that she learned how to prepare the dishes from her Ghanaian partner.

Iraqi woman sells local Ghanaian dishes in Qatar. Photo credit: Zionfelix TV

Mama Africa said her food business has been in operation for four years and has four branches. The businesswoman added that she would soon be opening a fifth branch. She explained that she does make not only Ghanaian dishes but also that of Nigeria, Kenya and Uganda.

Mama Africa explains how she got introduced to Ghanaian foods

The businesswoman explained that she came to Ghana in 2019 to purchase some fabric but while in the country, she tasted Ghana's unique dishes and instantly fell in love with them. Thus, she brought some of Ghana's spices to Qatar to introduce the Arabs to Ghanaian culture.

She revealed that her Ghanaian partner introduced her to the spices and the markets in the country where she could get them. Mama Africa added that most of the staff at her eatery in Qatar are Africans from Ghana, Kenya and Uganda, among others.

Netizens react to Mama Africa's story

Several netizens were impressed by the story Mama Africa told and took to the comments to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiles a few reactions below.

@dzifahbethel1745 said:

The woman has really done well trying other foods. Seriously, the groundnut soup looks great, and I'm sure it'll taste good, too. She has really done well

@jackdon6926 added:

She sure loves African food, and it's showing on her beautiful self

@edwardannang7246 remarked:

Wow. Nice one. This lady is smart

@AugustGuitarTales opined:

Ghana Jollof to the whole wiase

