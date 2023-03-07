Professor Henry Kwasi Prempeh has slammed the military for the raid in Ashaiman on Tuesday dawn over the death of a soldier

Prof H. Prempeh said in a post on Facebook on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, that the assault is scary if it was sanctioned by the military high command but even scarier if it did not

Hundreds of Ashaiman residents were rounded up and beaten on a wet Tuesday morning following the alleged killing of a soldier in the area last week

Renowned law professor Professor H. Kwasi Prempeh has criticised the soldiers who stormed the suburbs of Ashaiman on the dawn of Tuesday, March 7, 2023, to brutalise residents over the death of one of their colleagues.

Taking to Facebook, the Executive Director of the think tank Centre for Democratic Development (CDD) the incident that has gripped the country is worrying whether or not the armed military personnel that stormed Official Town got permission.

"It's quite scary, indeed, to think that this sort of troop movement for a revenge civilian operation could have been authorised through the chain of command. Scarier still if it wasn't!" Prof Prempeh expressed fear.

He counselled that in a democracy, the civilian control of the military to prevent them from resolving their grievances through militarised help.

Military storm Ashaiman with armoured vehicles over alleged killing of soldier

YEN.com.gh explained in an earlier story that social media, especially Twitter, was buzzing with photos and videos of military brutality against residents of Official Town, a suburb of Ashaiman.

The videos show armed military personnel beating up some residents, while others capture armoured military vehicles, including helicopters, roaming the predominantly slum community.

Reports indicate that the assault by the military personnel was in response to an alleged stabbing-to-death of a young soldier in Ashaiman last week.

Reports say 22-year-old Imoro Sheriff, the murdered soldier, was allegedly killed at Taifa, another suburb of Ashaiman, on March 4, 2023.

The soldier was allegedly stabbed several times by unknown assailants.

Police are currently looking into the alleged stabbing to the death of the soldier.

Fear grips Ashaiman over brutalities

Also, YEN.com.gh reported that fear has gripped some suburbs of Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region over the incident.

Comments monitored on Twitter show that some residents are locked up in their houses for fear that they would be included in the brutality and rounding up by the military.

Soldiers usually carry out these unauthorised raids anytime one of their members is assaulted.

