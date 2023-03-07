Videos trending on social media capture men in Ghana Armed Forces uniforms brutalising residents of Ashaiman Official Town, allegedly over the murder of one of their colleagues.

The incident has been described as scary by commentators with "Ashaiman" among the top five trends at 11:00 am on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

One of the victims of the incident told Accra-based local language TV, station, Onua TV, that the soldiers stormed the area on the dawn of Tuesday.

“They are beating everyone they see. Their aircraft force helicopter is here. A lot of people have been injured. They number up to about fifty,” a female eyewitness who said she was hiding in her room told Onua TV in Twi.

More soon.

Source: YEN.com.gh