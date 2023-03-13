Ghana Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia, and six other African countries have emerged among the most powerful countries in the world

The report states that these countries were ranked based on their economic and political advancements

Africa's most populous country Nigeria and some prominent countries on the continent were left out of the report

A new report has revealed Africa's 10 most powerful nations, including less-populated countries like Ghana.

According to the report compiled by Business Insider Africa, powerful countries refer to countries with strong economic, military, and political influence on the global scene.

L-R: Nana Akufo-Addo chairs the Accra Initiative summit, and Ghanaian soldiers take part in a counter-terrorism training session during the Flintlock 2023 military training.

How powerful countries are determined

Per the report, there are different ways to consider a country powerful.

The countries ranked as most powerful in Africa have reportedly made economic, political, and social development strides, leading to them being classified as powerful.

The report said that Global Soft Power Index, a data insight organization collated a list of the most powerful countries in the world. The list contains 121 countries based on 11 matches, with about 100,000 respondents in over 102 countries.

The influential report explained the ranking as follows:

"The Global Soft Power Index incorporates a broad range of measures, which in combination provide a balanced and holistic assessment of nations' presence, reputation, and impact on the world stage. These include:

The 10 most powerful countries in Africa include:

Egypt

South Africa

Morocco

Mauritius

Seychelles

Tunisia

Rwanda

Algeria

Ivory Coast

Ghana

The countries were ranked based on the following metrics:

Familiarity: national brands that people know, and have mental availability of, have greater soft power.

Reputation: is this country deemed to have a solid and positive reputation globally?

Influence: the degree to which a nation is seen to have an impact in the respondent's country as well as on the world stage Performance on the core 8 Soft Power Pillars (Business & Trade, Governance, International Relations, Culture & Heritage, Media & Communication, Education & Science, People & Values, Sustainable Future)."

