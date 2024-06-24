The government has announced an official end to the debt restructuring programme with its official creditors

The announcement was made by the finance minister, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, at a UK Townhall meeting over the weekend

He noted that the negotiation process had been meticulous and had saved Ghana a few billion dollars

Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, the Finance Minister, says Ghana’s debt restructuring programme with its official creditors has ended.

He said the government has successfully restructured its debt of $5.1 billion with its official creditors and has concluded a restructuring of $13.1 billion with Eurobond holders.

Dr Amin Adam stated that the government's meticulous negotiation saved it a few billions.

He said the government, following the debt restructuring, is poised to make $ 2 billion in savings.

An additional $ 8 billion in savings will be made from restructuring debt with the Eurobond holders.

Speaking at a UK Town Hall meeting over the weekend, he said the government had been very strategic and meticulous in its negotiations, which resulted in the projected savings.

He urged Ghanaians to scrutinise the fine print when the documents supporting the deals are released.

Akufo-Addo orders ₵1.5billion bailout for banking sector cleanup victims

The finance minister also announced that Akufo-Addo has directed that ₵1.5billion be released to victims of the banking sector cleanup.

He noted that while it is not the government's responsibility to refund monies citizens have lost as a result of their own investment choices, the aftermath of the banks’ collapse has caused the government much worry, leading to the president’s decision.

He noted that the Akufo-Addo-led administration is caring, hence the decision to support those who lost their funds in the cleanup.

Amin Adam stated that between June and October, the government would release ¢1.5 billion to the affected people to avert further disasters.

Amin Adam noted that this would be the second rollout of bailout funds to affected individuals.

IMF approves second tranche of bailout

YEN.com.gh reported that the IMF has agreed to disburse a second tranche of $600 million to Ghana through a three-year bailout programme.

The payout was approved after the government restructured its debt owed to some bilateral creditors.

At a press conference in Ghana on Friday, January 19, 2024, an IMF rep said the cash disbursement was imminent.

Ghana’s performance under the program has been strong, the IMF said late Friday.

The IMF also said Ghana met all quantitative performance criteria for the first review and almost all indicative targets and structural benchmarks.

