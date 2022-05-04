Ghana's press freedom ranking has declined significantly in the 2022 World Press Freedom Index compiled by RSF

Ghana has dropped from the 30th position last year to 60th this year out of 180 countries ranked worldwide

The report cited a sharp decline in the safety of Ghanaian journalists as one of the major issues

Ghana has dropped significantly in the 2022 ranking on the World Press Freedom Index released by the Reporters Without Borders, plummeting to the lowest in 17 years.

A journalist holding a microphone, recorder and notebook. Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

This year’s Index ranks Ghana 60th out of 180 countries worldwide for press freedom, while it ranked 30th just last year.

Reporters Without Borders or Reporters Sans Frontieres (RSF) in French, defines press freedom as “the effective possibility for journalists, as individuals and as groups, to select, produce and disseminate news and information in the public interest, independently from political, economic, legal and social interference, and without threats to their physical and mental safety.”

The RSF ranking uses political context, legal framework, economic context, sociocultural context, and security indicators to compile the Index.

2022 World Press Freedom Index for Ghana. Source: UGC/@Reporters Without Borders

Source: UGC

On the safety of journalists, the report on Ghana noted that there had been a sharp decline.

“Journalists’ safety has deteriorated sharply in recent years. In 2020, reporters covering the effectiveness of anti-Covid-19 measures were attacked by security forces. And political leaders are again making death threats against investigative journalists. Nearly all cases of law enforcement officers attacking journalists are not pursued,” the report said.

For the “economic context,” the report stated that many media outlets in Ghana face financial problems, which is evident in low salaries and poor working conditions for journalists.

“Frequently, new newspapers are launched only to fold in a few months, due to inability to meet production costs. State-owned media, for their part, benefit from government advertising contracts and payment for publishing news items. Government advertising is awarded through a non-transparent and inequitable process,” the report on Ghana explained.

The report was compiled by analysing both quantitative and qualitative data. The five indicators were analysed through a quantitative survey of press freedom violations and abuses against journalists and media. Also, a qualitative study based on the responses to a questionnaire with 123 questions by hundreds of journalists, academics, and human rights defenders selected by RSF informed the Index.

Source: YEN.com.gh