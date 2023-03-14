The body of a young single mother has been found in her office under bizarre circumstances two days after she left for work

The decomposing body of Patience Quay was found last week in her office at Twumasiwaa General Hospital and Special Medical Centre where she works as a cashier

Family members suspect foul play because they feel it is strange that no other staff saw that she had died

A 38-year-old staff of a private hospital at Adenta has been found dead under bizarre circumstances in her office two days after she left for work.

The family of Patience Quay claim her decomposing body was found at her office at the Twumasiwaa General Hospital and Specialist Medical Center, where she works as a cashier.

The family has accused the hospital of murdering their daughter.

L-R: Patience Quaye and the entrance of the Twumasiwaa General Hospital. Source: Facebook/@Ghonetv

The story was first reported by local media house GHOne last week.

A video of the report shows angry family members massing up at the hospital amid wails, making a scene about the sad incident.

Some family members even tried to attack other staff of the hospital.

One family is heard explaining that the lifeless and decomposing body of Patience remained in the office many hours after her death, but strangely none of the other staff members noticed it.

“The whole place was smelling...so when we got here, we asked to police to carry the body in an ambulance,” the family member said.

Another family member is heard warning the staff of the hospital they should confess if they know something about Patience's death or risk joining her.

The body of the single mother of one has been deposited at the morgue by the police for autopsy.

An investigation has also been launched into the circumstances surrounding the lady’s death, according to the GHOne report.

