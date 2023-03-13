Sylvia and Godwin from the Date Rush reality show are known to be the only lovebirds on the Season 8 of the programme, without any bad rumours

However, during the reunion that was held on Sunday, a gentleman came out of nowhere, claiming to be Sylvia's boyfriend

Godwin remained calm when that happened and comforted his date in a rather emotional video

A dramatic scene played out during the Season 8 Date Rush reunion at the Studio B of TV3, which nearly ruined an otherwise 'perfect' image that the contestants, Sylvia and Godwin, had.

The two lovebirds are known to have the best of relationships in the entire cohort, as they have been the only couple who did not get involved in any scandals or rumours.

However, as the show was going on, one gentleman rushed to the stage and knelt in front of Sylvia with the claim that he had been dating her for the past one and a half years.

The incident stunned the two hosts, Giovanni and Anita Akufo, kept calm and called on the security personnel to yank the gentleman off the stage.

Godwin, Sylvia's date, was also calm and went a step further to comfort the lady when the 'strange' man was taken off the stage.

However, social media users are taking the conversation to another level, as many have been reacting and sharing their opinions on the occurrence.

Below are some comments they shared.

@Fofovi2Gator indicated:

Wow.....I was shocked when they guy came and kneel before the lady ,and said they were dating for about one and half years this.....am not sure it's true cos that guy just wanted to spoiled the Ladies opportunity.

@SweetyV25 commented:

Are audience even allowed to go on stage? Where was the security when he walked on the stage? Why was the security called upon by the two host whe he was already on the stage? This has to be scripted, because what's the meaning of this?

@kumi_black said:

This program is scripted, they sit down and plan everything but their host will saying it’s not scripted. Them think say we be kiddies way we dey here oo.

Watch the video below:

Meet the Date Rush lady who got jobs for 2 other contestants but had to fight for her love on TV

In another story, many people admire Setsoafia for her bravery and spirit. She appeared on the eighth season of the well-known Ghanaian dating reality show, Date Rush.

On the evening of Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the live reunion, it was revealed that Setsoafia had been successful in getting jobs for two of her coworkers on the program.

This came to light after a coworker called Belinda accused Setsoafia of focusing too much on DKG, another male competitor on the show, rather than her Date, Nana Black.

