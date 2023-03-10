A Ghanaian man has won the affection of social media users after he visited his parents for the first time in 19 years

The mom, on seeing her son in the video, was overcome with joy as she received her son with open arms and loads of love

Netizens who reacted to the video commended the young man for linking up with his family after all these years

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A young Ghanaian man has sparked a reaction from netizens as he shared a video of an emotional reunion with his parents.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok, the young man @skyler242021 was spotted in a bus in London as he made the journey to see his parents in London.

Ghanaian man reunites with family after 19 years in London Photo credit:@skyler242021/TikTok

Source: TikTok

His mom, who could not hide her emotions, gave him a warm embrace and even went on her knees in excitement.

The dad was also beaming with smiles as he hugged and posed for photos of his son.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghanaians react to the video of the family who was apart for 19 years

The video, which was captioned “went to see my parent for the first in 19 years”, had gathered a lot of reactions from netizens, with many expressing optimism about travelling soon.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 1000 likes.

user844067

Aaaawn beautiful

Marylyn

i tap into ur blessings in Jesus name amen

linosei

Everything is time n patient

SWEET NURSE

I tap into your blessing

Theocracy

congratulations , I tap into your blessings dear

Becca:

Wat God cannot do does not exit

Man Reunites with His Half-Sister

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man, Segbefia Raphael, has reunited with his loving half-sister after years of separating from each other due to life circumstances.

In a Facebook post shared on behalf of Raphael by Ghanaian social media influencer Nana Tea, Raphael appealed for assistance to find his half-sister who she recently got to know about.

Hello. I'm Raphael. I need your help to please find my kid sister (step). The last time I heard from her, she was at Lapaz [in Accra] Her name is Barbara Antwi. My dad never mentioned her until she came to stay with us to attend SHS at Desk Educational Institute (2006-2009) in Tema, the post read.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh