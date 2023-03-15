A high court judge has presented an unfavourable assessment of the work of popular investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas

Justice Eric Baah has said Anas and his team at Tiger Eye PI are engaged in investigative terrorism, not journalists

Justice Baah made the comments on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, when he delivered a ruling on a defamation suit Anas brought against Ken Agyapong in 2018

A Justice of the High Court, Eric Baah, has held that Anas Aremeyaw Anas does not deserve the praiseworthy title of "investigative journalist".

Justice Baah said in his ruling Wednesday, March 15, 2023, on a defamation case Anas brought against outspoken MP Ken Agyapong that Anas and his team were engaged in "investigative terrorism".

Anas was seeking damages to the tune of GH¢25 million in his defamation suit, claiming that a documentary produced by Agyapong titled "Who Watches the Watchman" cast him in a bad light in the eyes of right-thinking Ghanaians.

Two of the many disguises used by Anas Aremeyaw Anas. Source: Getty Images, Facebook/@JoyNewsonTV

Source: UGC

But delivering his ruling in the case on March 15, Justice Baah disagreed with Anas.

He said after hearing both sides of the argument and evidence adduced by both parties, he is clear in his mind that Ken Agyapong's documentary proved that Anas used the findings of his investigative work to solicit money from individuals implicated in the evidence gathered by him.

According to the judge, the evidence that was presented before him proved that people who were able to pay what Anas and his team at Tiger Eye PI would demand were left off the hook and their portions removed from the documentaries that he shows.

Finally, the judge said the job Anas does is not "investigative journalism".

Justice Baah said Anas and his team at Tiger Eye PI were instead engaged in "investigative terrorism"

The court concluded that the maverick politician Ken Agyapong was not wrong when he described Anas as “a blackmailer, corrupt, an extortionist, and evil”.

Court dismisses Anas’ GH¢25 million defamation suit

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier in a related story that a High Court threw out the defamation suit filed by Anas Aremeyaw Anas against the maverick politician, Ken Agyapong.

The case was filed in 2018 after Agyapong produced his famous "Who Watches the Watchman" documentary to counter Anas' journalist practices.

Anas was demanding GH¢25 million in aggravated damages from Ken Agyapong, but the court presided over by Justice Eric Baah ruled that Anas' case had no merit.

